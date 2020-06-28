



The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Sunday said that the lingering banditry and other heinous crimes orchestrated by bandits in the North-west will soon be over.

He said the Nigerian Army and other security agencies would remain resolute in protecting the territorial integrity of the region and the country in general.

Buratai, who stated this in Katsina while on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, at his palace, said the revolving strategies put in place by the army would tackle insecurity confronting the country.

He explained that President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed dissatisfaction over the prevailing insecurity bedevilling the country, especially in the North-west and directed security personnel to end the menace.

He said: “I am here on operational tour of the formations and units in 8 Division but this time around, we are putting at the back of our minds the insecurity facing remote villages and towns being carried out by bandits across the state and other states surrounding Katsina State.

“Mr. President has expressed concern and disappointment over the lingering insecurity that is ongoing. I assured you all hands must be on desk to ensure that this insecurity is curtailed.





“That is why I am here with my staff officer, the general officer commanding 8 Division and other commanders to see how we can curtail this insecurity.

“We will use this opportunity to solicit for support, prayers, guidance and good will. Just a matter of time, this issue of insecurity not only in North-west but across the country will soon be dealt with and quickly.”

Responding, the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar, applauded the chief of army staff for deploying over 300 personnel and establishment of Forward Operation Base within his domain.

He urged Nigerians to shun inflammatory statements on the ongoing war against banditry, insurgency and other heinous activities facing the country to pave the way for security personnel to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The traditional ruler emphasized that no amount of blackmail would end the current bloodletting in the North-west, rather sustainable prayers from all and sundry.

According to him, “What we need now is prayer and support for the Nigeria Army and other security agents to enable them win the fight against bandits and insurgents.”

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, Buratai and his entourage were expected to visit Batsari Local Government Area to address the troops.