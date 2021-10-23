General Buratai: Development is the only path to end insecurity

Retired Army chief Tukur Buratai says all-round development is essential in putting an end to insecurity in the country.

Buratai disclosed this on Friday while delivering a lecture at a convocation ceremony at the Modibbo Adama University in Yola, Adamawa State.

According to him, the search for security must begin in peacetime and not during war because it is a process and not a destination. Therefore, the issue of development in all sectors must be addressed before insecurity can be resolved.

“The search for security must begin in peacetime not during war. Security is a process and not a destination. This is why issues of development in all sectors must be addressed before security can be resolved.

“You cannot successfully fight insecurity during a period of persistent insecurity. We must search for security during peacetime, through all-round development,” he said.

Buratai, who is Nigeria’s ambassador to the Benin Republic, also stressed the need for inclusive governance.

He said effective counter-terrorism operations in the northeast require the application of the entire government’s approach or capabilities to disrupt, isolate and dismantle the terrorist organisations.

This according to him can be achieved through a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy requiring all elements of national power including diplomacy, military, economic resources, and information to succeed.

He commended the current service chiefs for working very hard in tackling insecurity and bringing things under control.