The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has insisted that security agencies have successfully tackled the security situation describing the cries of insecurity across Nigeria as a ‘political game.’

Buratai, speaking at 1 Division super camp in Kuyello, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, said security officials have recorded ‘great success’ in the fight against insecurity.

The lieutenant-general emphasised that he believes the security situation across the country has improved.

“Apart from some isolated remote areas as a result of some other factors, the attacks have drastically reduced,” he said.

“That means we are winning and it is a great success which people should be assured.

”All these cries of insecurity which some groups and individuals are taking it as a political game I think they should have a rethink because it is no longer the case.

“Insecurity has been tamed right now in the northeast and in the northwest; and even in other areas we are doing so well.

“Our troops are deployed in support of the government, civil police and indeed the civil authorities.”

He commended the troops for the success recorded so far and urged them to remain focused.