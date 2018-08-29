The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has stressed the need for continuous training of troops to be able to defeat the enemy, defend the nation, as well as for self-defence.

Buratai made the remark on Wednesday at Keffi, Nasarawa State, shortly after he inaugurated a 2.2km road leading to the shooting range at the Shittu Aloa barracks in the town.

“We have a very big responsibility not only to train to defeat the enemy, but we must also train to protect ourselves,’’ he said.

Speaking on the importance of range classification, the army chief said that any officer or soldier who could not classify effectively and master his or her weapon “is not fit to be a soldier’’.

According to him, being able to properly handle the weapon is what makes the difference between a soldier and any other person.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai, therefore, led nine senior personnel, including officers and soldiers, and the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Yumusa III, on a shooting competition at the range.

He said the facility provided for effective training where troops could apply all the marksman principles in order to be effective in the field when deployed.

Buratai said soldiers were expected to aim and get target even with one shot, adding that, that was the hallmark of professionalism which he continued to harp on.

“I will like all personnel serving in the Army Headquarters, Defence Headquarters and other services within Abuja and environs to make maximum use of the range and continuously train their officers and men to be proficient in weapon handling,’’ he said.

He challenged troops of the Guards Brigade in the barracks, where the range is situated, to make use of the facility as the area where it was located, provided suitable ground for training.

`I expect the Guards Brigade to use this area effectively to ensure that their troops understand basic battle procedure.

“They must understand the use of the ground. Effective field training will help to understand ground and protect ourselves, whenever deployed in various operations conducted across the country,’’ the army chief said.