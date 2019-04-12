<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday lauded the doggedness of gallant troops over defeat of Boko Haram insurgents at Maisadari community in the outskirts of Damaturu, Yobe.

In a statement, Lt. Njoka Irabor, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed that the commendation was conveyed to the troops by the Theater Commander, Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, on Thursday in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gallant troops on Tuesday successfully foiled attempt by the insurgents to attack Maisandari community, killing many of them and destroying their equipment.

Akinroluyo, who addressed the troops at the 233 Battalion Headquarters, also applauded the efforts of the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole and other security agencies, as well as law abiding citizens for their support and cooperation which led to the successful defeat of the insurgents.

He charged the troops to remain professional and responsive, so as to effectively deal with terrorists in their area of operation.

The army chief stressed the need for synergy and collaborative efforts between the military and other security agencies to deny the terrorists any freedom to operate.

Akinroluyo was briefed by the Commanding Officer, 233 Battalion, Lt.-Col. Ibrahim Mohammed.

The commander was accompanied on the visit by the Acting Commander, Sector 2, Brig.-General Mohammed Dala, and the Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Akinniyi Oyelade.