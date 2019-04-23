<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said that the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Multi-National Joint Task Force is pushing hard to ensure stabilility in the Northern part of Borno.

Declaring open the Infantry Corps Center (ICC) conference on Tuesday in Jaji, Kaduna, Buratai further disclosed that the Army is also sanitizing Nigerian borders with Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

The army boss who described terrorism as a complex phenomenon that requires multiple efforts to contain noted that it should not be left to the armed forces alone.

According to him, “Today, we have fully initiative and in collaboration with the multi-national joint task force, we are pushing hard to ensure that we finally sanitize the northern part of Borno and with our boarders including Niger, Chad and Cameroon.”

“Within the hinter lands, some of them are still hibernating in some areas, they are within the population and we are planning to counter what they are planning.”

“We are working hard to ensure that we deploy the maximum intelligence that will be able to contain those within the hinterlands.”

While noting that the Nigerian Armed Forces had done its best and would continue to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria, he said with the efforts of the infantry corps and support from other corps, the Nigerian Army has been able to deal decisively with Boko Haram insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country.