<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Military Head of States, General Ibrahim Babangida, has eulogised ace reporter and former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Segun Osoba, at 80, describing him as a “civilian general” who has the “knack for unraveling the unknown.”

Babangida also described the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain as a press officer, who knows so well how to cultivate friendships across tribes and religions to derive happiness even from a gloomy situation.

The ex–military President stated this in a letter he personally signed and sent to Osoba to celebrate his 80th birthday anniversary.

Babangida said the octogenarian is imbued with various talents for solving hard situations, disclosing that Osoba is one of the few Nigerians who are not concerned about the tribe one belongs to before reporting credible information.

He also extolled the virtues of former Managing Director of Daily Times and later The Sketch, as one who practiced the journalism profession with credibility and diligence when technology was still a huge challenge.

Babangida stated: “As young minds in those days, we socialized maximally without thinking about tribe or religion. We made good use of our prime and ensured that we left no stone unturned.

“Even as military officers we had good company in our ‘bloody’ civilians who complimented our networks. Chief Osoba was one of such ‘civilian generals’ who knew so well how to cultivate friendship and derive happiness from a seemingly gloomy situation.

“He has a knack for unraveling the unknown. When we needed to feel the pulse of the Nation, Chief Osoba became handy. He was more like a bridge between us and the people.

“Despite being ‘stubborn’ with extremely brilliance, he has a boss that understands his ‘wiles’ and ‘tricks’, both in letter and spirit. All credit must go to his wife of quintessential orientation and unknown humility. Her ability to manage Osoba’s excesses till date deserves more than a golden award and a standing ovation.”