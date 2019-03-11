



General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Retd), a former military president, has returned to his country home and embrace of family members and well wishers in Minna, Niger State, after three months on a medical vacation abroad.

Babangida returned March 9 2019, and was received on arrival by General Abdulsalam Abubakar (Retd) at former head of state, his son, Mohammed and other family members, friends and some domestic staff.

A press statement signed by his media aide, Mahmud Abdullahi, made available to newsmen in Minna Sunday morning said Babangid also commended Nigerians for their prayers that saw him through his overseas trip for medical attention.

The former military leader arrived his Minna Hilltop home he had left sometime in December 2018 looking fully invigorated, beaming with smiles and showering gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting him a safe return.

Babangida thanked Nigerians for their prayers and urged them to be advocates of peace and shun all personal interests capable of undermining the collective interest and oneness of the country and Nigeria.

“I commend all Nigerians for their orderliness and peaceful conducts during elections. I urged all Nigerians to always be the vanguards of peace for the development of the country through democratic processes,” he said.