A former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, has offered his condolence to the families of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Coomasie.

Babangida, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, said that he received the news of the death of the two eminent personalities who served in his administration with shock.

“I recall that Ibrahim Coomasie, as Police boss, was always proactive and tackled seriously, every situation capable of disrupting peace and threatening lives and property of citizens.

“The former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, was a ‘Fearless Jurist’ and former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Coomasie, ‘a man of diligence’.

“Both great men served the nation diligently at a turbulent period of our lives to keep Nigeria safe. They will always be remembered for their service to this country.”

He described Katsina-Alu’s death as a great loss to the nation, because he was a man of impeccable character, courageous and fearless.

Babangida prayed that God would grant them eternal rest.

He also offered his condolence to governments and people of Benue and Katsina States over the loss.

“They were indeed men of diligence and uprightness. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”