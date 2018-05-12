Ex-military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasu Babangida, on Saturday said that his administration made life comfortable for Nigerians by approving the construction of 3 Mainland Bridge for Lagosians.

This is as some Nigerians are criticising the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of not providing the necessary life supporting resources for Nigerians.

Recall that ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, the governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, ex-minister for aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Reno Omokri, Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, others had condemned incessant killings of Nigerians and economic imbalance in the country, asking president Buhari to address the lingering issues or resign.

However, many Nigerians have commended the works of Mr. President, saying that no president has achieved the landmark President Muhammadu has achieved in the past three and half years.

Amidst these reactions from Nigerians, IBB on his official tweeter handle ‘@General_Ibbro’ opined, “When I constructed the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos; by then Lagosians were going through a lot of difficulties on getting to the island from the mainland. I then decided to approve the construction; just to make life easier for Nigerians.”