Former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has charged the Igbos to work hard towards promoting the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

He said that Nigerians, Igbos inclusive, should ensure they uphold the ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

Babangida stated this when he played host to the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja who paid him a courtesy visit at his Uphill residence in Minna.

He challenged the Igbos to continue to allow their positive impact to be felt amongst host ethnic nationalities in the country urging them to use their spirit of enterprise to promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“An indivisible Nigeria is very necessary and we must do everything possible to remain as one family though we differ in tribes and tongue.

“The indivisibility of the country is not negotiable and this we must all promote at all times. The Igbos have done well to keep Nigeria together.”

The delegation led by its President, Chief Chikezie Okezie and the Eze Igbo of Minna, Eze Pampas Ngozi Wahiwe had earlier told General Babangida that the purpose of the visit is to congratulate him on his 78th Birthday and prayed God to continue to grant him strength and wisdom to offer advice that would help Nigeria in solving its challenges.