



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, said his vision would rebuild the Nigerian Army into a formidable force that will defeat all adversaries.

He made this pronouncement during the opening ceremony of the combined COAS First Quarter Conference and Nigerian Army Operations Retreat 2021 held at Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess 1, Abuja.

The COAS said the event, his maiden conference since his appointment as COAS, would offer ample opportunity for participants to brainstorm and interact on the state of affairs of the Nigerian Army with a view to reviewing NA activities for the first quarter and planning for operational commitment in the second quarter of the year.

The COAS added that he took over the leadership of the NA at a very critical period when the nation faced daunting security challenges, but assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Army under his leadership would continue to decisively deal with all security challenges currently confronting the nation.

Attahiru said: “I and my colleagues took over command of our respective services at a very critical period due to daunting security challenges. In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives and my intent to rebuild the Nigerian Army into a formidable force, I conceived the vision of having a Nigerian Army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a joint environment.

“To breathe life into this vision, I released my command philosophy which has readiness, capacity, continuous leadership development and duty to control as cardinal pillars.”

He promised to build on the dependability of the Nigerian Army to accomplish any mission in line with norms enshrined in its values and ethics.





The COAS lauded the initiative of the first-ever Nigerian Army Operations Retreat as part of activities for the First Quarter Conference 2021, which according to him, would provide a platform to reassess the threat environment and review ongoing operations of the NA with a view to identifying gaps that could be addressed in the planning and conduct of future operations.

Attahiru further stated that the Nigerian Army under his watch would remain resolute in decisively dealing with threats against the Nigerian state.

He then charged commanders to key into his command philosophy in order to ensure operational and administrative deficiencies became a thing of the past in all formations and units of the NA.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would provide combat enablers to the NA that would enhance and boost operations.

He said: “As I speak, we will soon be receiving combat enablers that would enhance and boost our operations. A concerted effort is also being made to eliminate the threat of improvised explosives devices which has been a major impediment to troops and operations in Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“I have approved the purchase of spare parts and directed all damaged and serviceable equipment in the theatre to be back-loaded for immediate repairs. I want to assure you that I am determined to rebuild the fighting skills, capacity, confidence, and morale of the troops.”

The COAS thanked the President for his unrelenting support to the Nigerian Army and pledged unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the President, Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Present at the event were the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, General Officers Commanding, very senior serving and retired officers, among others.