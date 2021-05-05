The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Army to enhance reforms of the Army to address emerging security threats and resource troops as well as improve the capacities of Army personnel for complex operations.

The Chief of Army Staff stated this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of Combat Arms Training week, held at the Command Guest house in Bauchi.

Represented by Major General Okwudili Fidelis Azinta, the Chief of Army Staff said that the Nigeria Army will utilize the support of international entities to defeat the various security threats confronting the Nation, adding that the measures when vigorously pursued and sustained, would make the Nigeria Army and combat Arms better equipped to take on present and future security challenges.

“The Selection of the theme and Lectures to be delivered by our amiable resource persons could not have come at a better time than now, that the combat arms are currently involved in so many security operations within and outside the country. The combat arms have been performing creditable in the discharge of their assigned mission in various internal and foreign operational environment with remarkable successes.”

“We will improve strategic communications, bridge gaps in our force assessment, sustain innovative leadership and harness the support of other services, government ministries, departments and agencies, essentially to foster unity of effort “, he said





The Army Boss reaffirmed that the Nigeria Army will continue to evolve along with the dynamics of the society, pointing out that the Army must be prepared to adapt adequately to new developments while projecting into the future in order to sustain it’s capacity to meet roles as enshrined in the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his address at the occasion, the Special Guest of Honour and Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, said that Combat Arms Training will put the Nigeria Army in a better stead to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and support internal security as aptly captured in the 1999 constitution.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Security, Brigadier General Markus Yake, the Governor said that the rise of crises across the country has made it imperative that the army comes to the aid of civil authority as these crises seems to linger, which calls for a holistic review of the Nigeria Army operational strategies and preparedness.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander Armoured Corps, Major General, Muhammad Magaji said that the CAT week is an annual event which is hosted alternately by the infantry and Armoured Corps, adding that it is a major training activity that provides a unique forum where the Combat arms meet to critically analyse their performances in ongoing operations, discuss contemporary issues and develop strategies on the way forward.