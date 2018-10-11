



The Nigerian Army has warned against what it describes as ‘withholding of useful information’, by the public to assist in its search of one of its retired officer for Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd), who has been missing since September 3.

Similarly, the Army has condemned media attacks over its operation being conducted at Du village and its environs in Jos South LGA of Plateau State to get the missing officer dead or alive.

Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, who made this known in a statement issued, on Wednesday night, in Abuja, said that the Army operation set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the senior officer was not a punitive expedition as it is being expressed in some quarters.

Gen. Angbazo said the sole aim of the operation was to locate the retired senior officer’s whereabouts which, according to him, was in line with the Nigerian Army’s cherished core values and global best military practices.

Gen. Angbazo, in the statement made available to newsmen reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Army Headquarters has been drawn to the unfounded and unsubstantiated news trending on several online platforms, newspapers and other media/information outlets over the search operation by Nigerian Army personnel to uncover the whereabouts of Maj.-Gen. IM Alkali (rtd) at Du village and its environs in Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure all Nigerians that this search and find operation is by no means a punitive expedition as expressed in some quarters.

“Rather it is aimed at locating the retired senior officer’s whereabouts in line with the Nigerian Army’s cherished core values and global best military practices.

“The Nigerian Army also wishes to express displeasure at the attempt by some unscrupulous and mischievous elements who wrongly pre-empt the operation and paint the Nigerian Army in bad light without waiting to hear the final outcome of the operation.

“All citizens are therefore enjoined to go about their lawful duties without harbouring any fear as the Nigerian Army remains resolute and committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of all citizens.

“The Nigerian Army, under the watch of Lt.-Gen TY Buratai remains “A professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its constitutional roles”.

“The Nigerian Army once more uses this medium to caution on the withholding of useful information to assist in the search effort while calling on the general public to boldly come forward with any useful information about the whereabouts of the missing retired senior officer.

“The Nigerian Army will respect and ensure the protection of their privacy and confidentiality.

“Members of the public are urged to report any allegation of human rights violation in the course of the ongoing search operation to the Nigerian Army Call Centre on emergency number or the Nigerian Army Human Rights Desk on GSM number – 08034490803 and 193”.