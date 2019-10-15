<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

John Nnanyerem Aguiyi Ironsi, son of the former Nigerian Head of State, Aguiyi Ironsi, has died.

According to a report, the younger Aguiyi Ironsi, who is the second son of the late army general died on Sunday.

He was reported to have been ill before his death.

John Aguiyi Ironsi died aged 54 at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State.

The head of the Ironsi family, Thomas Ironsi, has confirmed the death.

General Aguiyi Ironsi was the first military Head of State of Nigeria.