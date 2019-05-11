<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, on Friday restated the need for all Nigerians to live in peace, saying that the country can only talk of development in an atmosphere of peace.

Gen. Abubakar, who made the observation while speaking at 20th Founder’s Day celebration of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, called on Nigerians to ensure peaceful coexistence in wherever they find themselves, pointing out that without peace the country will remain stagnant in all spheres of life.

He said, “we are here celebrating the success Igbinedion University has made in the past 20 years because there is peace and no society can think of celebration or development in an atmosphere devoid of peace. Therefore where ever we are we should always think of peace, work for peace and pray for peace.”

The former head of state commended Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion for his doggedness in maintaining the high standard the university has attained in its 20 years of existence, just as he called on other private University owners to ensure standard.

Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin who was showered with encomium for his foresight in establishing the first private university that was described as first of its kind in Nigeria and indeed Africa as a whole to produce exceptional scholars gave Kudos to General Abdulsalami Abubakar for making the establishment of the University possible.

The Esama of Benin said that all praises should go to God Almighty and the former head of state who appended his signature to the certificate of approval of the University as the number one citizen of this country 20 years ago.

Chief Igbinedion also paid glowing tribute to former military President Ibrahim Babangida for promogating the private University degree before leaving office.

Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada, while welcoming dignitaries to the University’s 20th Founder’s Day celebration said since the establishment of the University in 1999, it has continued to champion educational revolution in higher instructions in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor also said Igbinedion University has changed the narrative in higher education pedagogy, remaining relevant as a private University with public interest and with cosmopolitan societal Impartation.

According to him, being Nigeria’s premier private University with certificate No. 01 is an astonishing achievement and transformational.