Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu has been elected the national president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (NACCIMA). She is the first female Northerner to take on the leadership of the body.

Aliyu who was honoured in a grand investiture thanked NACCIMA for the opportunity to serve and the confidence reposed in her to pilot its affairs as it’s 20th National President for the next two years. She promised to continue in the tradition of excellence by strengthening the NACCIMA secretariat and the capability of its staff.

Former Head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar led dignitaries to honour Aliyu. Abubakar who was chairman of the investiture ceremony, congratulated Aliyu and thanked NACCIMA for honouring her.

Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger State Governor said NACCIMA made a good choice in Aliyu who will take the Association to greater heights under her leadership.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state wished Aliyu a successful tenure saying he is at home in Kaduna where he grew up. Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar assured Aliyu of his support stating that having performed well as Kaduna chamber president, she will do great as the 20th national president of NACCIMA. Abubakar urged Aliyu to build on success of the immediate past president and make NACCIMA greater.

Plateau State Governor Mr. Lalung advised Aliyu to focus on making Nigeria a truly but viable zero oil nation through Agriculture. Governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai congratulated Aliyu and said Kaduna state government acknowledges the role of private sector as that of valuable partners in development. El Rufai who was represented by Prof. Kabiru Matu welcomed NACCIMA delegates across Nigeria to Kaduna.