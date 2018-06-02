A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his delivery of projects to the Rivers people.

Gen Abubakar stated this on Friday during the inauguration of the 8.4 kilometres Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji Elelenwo Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He called for the sustained maintenance of the road, adding that people must pay their taxes for more roads to be constructed.

He further stated that the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road which leads to the economic nerve centre of Rivers State is a major contribution to the growth of the state.

Fitted with 16 telecommunication ducts on the two sides of the dual-carriageway, the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road has six bridges and seven exquisitely designed roundabouts with delicately placed walkways and gardens.

The contract was awarded by the immediate past administration in 2009 but abandoned due to lack of funding.

Upon assumption of office, Governor Wike financed the execution of the project through Internally Generated Revenue.

In his address, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike stated he will always use Rivers resources to develop world-class infrastructure for the state.

He said though the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road was awarded by the Amaechi administration, it was abandoned at less than 30 per cent completion. The governor added that his administration retained the same contractor, till the road was delivered.

“This road transverses Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Areas. When we came on board, RCC left the site because the road was not funded. Our administration paid over N17billion to complete this project.

“This road is very key to the development of the state. Trans-Amadi is an industrial hub. The poor state of the road drove companies away. But now most companies are back. The roundabouts have changed the landscape “, he said.

He directed the construction of a flyover from Government Vocational Centre to Saint John’s on Aba Road.

The governor added that all projects that will impact on the lives of the people will be completed by the administration.

Rivers State Works Commissioner, Dum Dekor, said they will enhance the development of the area.

While, the Representative of RCC, Engr Nabel Esawi, thanked the Rivers State Government for funding the road to completion.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Prince Amadi Oparaeli thanked the Rivers State Governor for the major road that will improve the economy of the state.