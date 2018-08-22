Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has pleaded with politicians to stop heating up the polity, saying politics should not be a do-or-die affair.

Answering questions, yesterday, from journalists after the Eid-el Kabir prayers at Minna Central mosque, the former Nigerian leader said politicians in the country were unnecessarily heating up the polity and creating fears in the minds of the electorate.

Calling for a change in their approach to the game, especially ahead of the 2019 general elections, Abubakar said: “Nigeria’s political space is being needlessly heated up by politicians and enduring political culture can only be built when politicians adhere to the rules of the game.”

He reminded politicians to understand that leadership comes from God who bestows same on whoever he wishes, noting that with such understanding, the prevailing issue of do-or-die politics should not arise.

The former head of state called on politicians and electorate to be cautious, stressing that “the coming 2019 general elections would be a test case that Nigeria democracy has come of age and I, therefore, urge Nigerians to put aside their differences by ensuring hitch free polls.

On Sallah, General Abubakar urged Muslims to imbibe the exemplary life style of Prophet Muhammed and the lessons of Eid el-Kabir by living in peace with people of other faiths.

Similarly, Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, called on those who have registered in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise to make effort to obtain their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to enable them elect credible leaders of their choice in the 2019 general elections.

The Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mal Isa Fari, enjoined Muslim faithful to internalise and practise the core lessons of the festival, which essentially reinforces the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance, sympathy, empathy, devotion to duty, and the promotion of harmonious coexistence.

He also enjoined the wealthy Muslims to assist the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of love and brotherhood that Islam stands for.

The Sallah prayers took place at the Minna Central Mosque instead of the open praying ground along the Eastern bye pass under tight security.

Reports from across the state show that the Eid el Kabir was celebrated in peace.