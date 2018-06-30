His Royal Majesty, Dr Jacob Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of Chiefs and Emirs, has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and properties of his people.

The royal father, who is also Chairman, Jos Traditional Council, in a statement made available to newsmen, also called on the Federal Government to provide succor to victims of the recent herdsmen attack in Plateau State, which claimed over 200 lives.

Dr Buba in the statement signed by Alex Rwang-Pam, his Head of Media and Public Relations, while stressing the need to protect those at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to other spiritual and philanthropic individuals to come to the aid of the victims.

While commiserating with the victims of the attack, he called on the citizens to be law abiding, remain calm and vigilant, even as he urged them to report unusual movements to security agencies.