Presidential candidate of People’s Trust (PT) in the 2019 general elections Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged the Middle Belt to be at the forefront of facilitating national unity towards good governance.

The business mogul said the Middle Belt region remains the bridge for the unity of Nigeria, adding that the region’s leaders have no reason to despair, despite the travails of nationhood.

Speaking at the launch of the autobiography of Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, titled, “My Testimony”, Olawepo-Hashim said: “The Middle Belt is doing its best. We should continue to do this in the interest of our dear nation and for future generation.

“Air Commodore Dan Suleiman as an outstanding Middle Belt figure. He has been in the forefront of the fight for national unity, in utmost expression of his nationalism and in the defence of national values.

“Dan Suleiman has been humble in and out of office, and has been exemplary as a beacon of hope for newer generations. The foundation that the legend is setting up is one that will communicate his virtues and values. He is not arrogant. He is God-fearing and has been a fighter for democracy by severally putting his life on the line.”

Olawepo-Hashim noted that “the political legend remains an epitome of excellence and of doggedness, but it is unfortunate that people of lower achievements are now rather being celebrated instead of living legends like Dan Suleiman.

“We must not lose focus of the gains from the Middle Belt despite provocations. We paid dearly for our national unity. We must continue to do this, because our task is not over yet. We remain a vehicle to unite the country.”

Echoing Olawepo-Hashim’s viewpoint, Suleiman said the role of nation building is an onerous one, requiring all hands to be on deck.

“The Middle Belt has been playing the role of a mediator and cannot afford to shirk this responsibility,” he said.

The event, which held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Jahi, was attended by the Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, former Kwara State Governor Cornelius Adebayo, Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor Chief Terwase Obunde, among others.