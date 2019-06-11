<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, has told Governor Dapo Abiodun to probe the projects executed by the Ibikunle Amosun administration.

Daniel said this when members of the Heritage Club of Ijebu hosted Abiodun at the Awujale Palace in Ijebu Ode on Sunday.

He said the state government should look into the alleged atrocities committed by Amosun during the course of executing some of his projects.

Daniel alleged that the money spent on the projects done by the Amosun administration was 20 times more than what he spent on the same projects when he was governor between 2003 and 2011.

However, the ex-governor described many of Amosun’s projects as “misplaced priorities”.

He said, “Our past governor constructed visible roads and bridges, although at exorbitant costs, sometimes valued 20 times more than the money some of us spent on the same roads.

“I therefore think that in the interest of the new government, it might be inevitable to look into some of this abnormalities.

“Regrettably, it is the fact that some of the bridges are misplaced priorities as there is no (motor) traffic to justify some of the dual carriageways, and that may not be in the future.”

He added, “I have also seen mega schools costing the state the sum of N26bn, but most inhabitable and in wrong locations.

“The list is endless, if the same amount was used for internal roads and new roads, even in the same locations, the economic impact would have been enormous.”

Daniel alleged that Amosun failed because he did not read his handover report.

He added, “I want to say that our immediate past governor did not get to read our comprehensive handover report.

“There is no doubt that his failure to read the handover report slowed down the economic growth of our state in the last eight years.”

Abiodun reiterated his commitment to bringing development to every part of the state.