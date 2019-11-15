<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group, the Muslim Awareness International (MAI), has accused the United Nations (UN), America and some Arab leaders of double standard in handling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

A new offensive left 34 Palestinians dead, including a father and his two sons, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a solidarity walk to mark its Aqsa Day, the group said leaders, under the umbrella of the UN, have shown double standard in their resolutions indicting Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

Hundreds of activists thronged the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, in branded pro-Palestinian vests, and walked to Ojuelegba, Jibowu, Yaba, and back to the National Stadium. Lagos State University’s (LASU’s) Senior Lecurer Dr Ganiyah Tijani-Adenle urged peace lovers to advocate the recognition of the Palestinian state.

She said: “…I feel that there is definitely double standard as regards the way the UN relates with Israel and other countries …when their resolutions are not obeyed. I think there is a universal complicity and covert support for Israel to continue the occupation and oppression of Palestinians. “…I don’t see how feasible there can be a two-state solution when Israel is on a daily basis continuing occupation and building new settlements in the West Bank and other Palestinian areas and territories.

Gaza has been under siege for over a decade with nothing being done by the UN to pressurise Israel and lift the siege… Israel is not interested in a two-state agreement…”

The don said the pathetic state of Palestinians would worsen, if the UN and Arab leaders failed to speak up against Israeli aggression. MAI’s Director Alhaji Abdul Waheed Atoyebi said the walk was the group’s way of showing solidarity with oppressed people… “Our mission is to continue advocating for peace… It is unfortunate that the UN has failed to play its expected role in bringing peace to Palestine … The United States only votes in support of UN resolutions that favour her and Israel…” Atoyebi said.