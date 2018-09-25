Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, has finalised plans to inaugurate its ICT Application Development Centre, the Rector of the Institution, Isaiah Oyeyinka, has disclosed.

Oyeyinka disclosed this on Tuesday, during a press briefing as part of the activities marking the 2nd Convocation ceremony of the polytechnic.

According to the Rector, the Centre, which will also provide software solutions for industrial use, software engineering as well as mobile applications, will be inaugurated on the convocation day, scheduled for Saturday, 29th September.

He noted that though the polytechnic since inception, had partnered CISCO Network Academy, machinery had been put in place by the school to ensure Google, Facebook, Oracle and Microsoft, take part in the ownership of the centre.

Oyeyinka, while stating 500-seater lecture room and staff offices, and ultra-modern ICT Centres, will also be unveiled on Saturday, added the school has broken new grounds in research of renewable energy, particularly solar and wind.

He also urged the Federal Government to bridge the gap between industries and educational institutions of learning in Nigeria as part of efforts to revamp the dearth of technical education in Nigeria.

The Rector said most companies situated in Nigeria are not interested in the nation’s development and as such the gap in technical education is getting wider.

He urged the federal government to formulate policies that will stimulate educational development as the academia cannot handle it alone.

On the convocation, the Rector said the polytechnic will be graduating 5,000 Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and National Higher Diploma (HND) holders, starting from 2010 to 2018.