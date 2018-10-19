



Alhaji Abdullahi Isah Jankara, Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in Niger State has called for caution among proprietors of liquefied gas selling outlets to end loss of lives and property resulting from avoidable gas explosions.

Alhaji Jankara made the call at a stakeholders meeting in his office on Thursday.

The call for caution was coming as 39 lives had been lost in the last five years across Nigeria as a result of gas explosion, wrong location of liquefied petroleum gas outlets and as well as refusal by proprietors to follow laid down procedures for establishing gas stations.

He said that most of the LPG outlets management and their staff lacked training on how to adequately secure their stations.

“Explosions were as a result of mishandling gas cylinders, wrong location of liquefied gas outlets and the refusal by proprietors to follow laid down procedures to establish gas stations,” he said.

He added that such disasters would always occur if handlers refuse to obey simple safety tips.

Abdullahi said, “All the outlets must obey the regulations or their plants will be shut down henceforth wherever we see that safety tips were not put into considerations by proprietor of gas station because we cannot allow them to be killing people anyhow.”

Proprietors of gas stations in most parts of Nigerian and their staff, he said could not as well be exonerated of blame from the disasters which was about the highest in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

Abdullahi said part of the objectives of the meeting is to, “Achieve zero accident” and ensure the attainment of culture of safety in all the outlets are henceforth complied with by proprietors of petroleum gas selling outlets.

The state Controller of Operations DPR office in Minna specifically told retailers at the meeting to stop forthwith the practice of, “Cylinder to cylinder refilling” which according to him was very prone to explosion.

Gas was now available to more Nigerians unlike it was about 20 years ago, he reminded them, adding however that from the sale outlets to the homes users must imbibe all safety measures to avoid loss of lives and property and violation of safety codes would be met with stiff penalties.

The Operations Controller, however, said to ensure that proprietors adhered to Standard Operation Procedures (SOP), the DPR in Niger State have decided to introduce an annual award for proprietors who adhere strictly to best safety rules.

Also speaking, an official of DPR in charge of downstream, Alhaji Mohammed Emimaru, charged all stakeholders to always ensure adequate maintenance of their installations/facilities to maintain safe use of gas as part of measures to end avoidable disasters causing untimely deaths.