The Garki Hospital, Abuja has refuted claims that it requested police report before treating late Miss Linda Angela Igwetu, a member of NYSC, who died of police gunshot, and described the allegations as malicious and false.

The hospital on Thursday reacted to insinuations that its refusal to treat the gunshot victims may have facilitated her death.

Igwetu was allegedly shot by a Police Officer on July 3 at a check point in Cedi Plaza in Central Business District of Abuja, on her way from a party in prelude to her passing out.

In a statement released in Abuja, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Nyomudim Essen, said the report that the hospital allowed her to bleed to death while awaiting police report was false.

“The Garki Hospital do not demand for police report before attending to trauma patients at her accident and emergency department.

“Garki hospital do not insist on payment before stabilising trauma patients. It is a tradition that we do not compromise.’’

The hospital explained that late Igwuetu was brought to the hospital at 305 am on July 4 in a precarious condition and was given blood transfusion and limited surgery be the doctor on duty.

The hospital said that report on both the mainstream and social media were inaccurate and therefore demand an apology for misleading the public.

The hospital gave those that published the misleading report 48 hours to tender an apology and retract their publication .

Dr Etin-osa Imagbenikaro, of Garki Hospital had earlier taken to his twitter handle to dispute the position of the senate that the victim would have survived if she was treated promptly without requesting for police report.

‏

Senator Atai Aidoko, citing Order 42 and 52, raised the issue, stating that while on her way home with her friends, the corper was shot and rushed to Garki hospital, Abuja but was not treated because they needed a police report.

At the plenary on Thursday, the Senate mandated its Committee on Youth and Sports to investigate the death of the NYSC member and to Committee on Health to investigate the non-treatment of the patient by the hospital.

The Committee on Police Affairs was also mandated to investigate the cause of the incident.

All three Committees have been directed to report back to the Senate in two weeks.

Commenting on the Motion, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said: “There are two issues here. One, is how could this have happened? How could the officer mistakenly or otherwise have shot in such a way that led to this young ladies death?

“Secondly, we have passed this Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Act, and the President assented to it on the 30th of December 2017, meanwhile, they took the young lady to a hospital and they did not treat her.

“If they treated her, she would not have bled to death. Until we start holding people accountable to these kinds of incidents, they will not stop.

“What is the point of us passing a Bill, and the President assenting to it, then it becomes law, and still, people will decide that they will not treat a patient.

“Is it that they are not well-informed? Is it that they were not aware that such a law exists? There are a number of issues that we need to address.

“Every Nigerian life is important. Especially young ones that are just about to start their own lives and careers. This is a loss that could have been avoided. We must continue to show that we will continue to defend our people and defend them here. Let us stand and observe a one-minute silence for Ms. Linda,” Saraki said.

However, Dr. Imagbenikaro took to his Twitter handle to refute the claims of the senate, position of the senate president and some others who made similar accusations on their twitter handle.

Imagbenikaro’s post reads: “You should delete this part of your thread. This is false. No police report was asked for. She was attended to promptly. The Consultant Surgeon on call was the one that passed that chest tube. Make enquiries before taking to Twitter’’.

Etin-Osa Imagbenikaro said: “Sir, we didn’t ask for a police report.

“She was attended to promptly as soon as she was brought in. A chest tube was passed and she had 2 pints of blood transfused even without opening a folder or anyone donating blood. This is asides other measured taken to save her life.

“I’m surprised you’re posting this with a picture of her with a chest tube inserted. How did that chest tube get there if she wasn’t treated?

“We didn’t ask for a police report. That is wrong info you’ve been fed.’’

“Do you know what organs were affected? Do you know what kind of bullet was used? How can you be so categorical on something like this and you’re a scientist!!

“Even before you passed that Bill, @garkihospital does not request for police reports before attending to gun shot victims and other trauma cases.

“Make enquires first before maligning the image of a hospital and its staff.’’

Referring to the comments of Saraki, he said in his tweet: “Like really??? This Senate President is a medical doctor. You can actually say someone that’s being treated still may not pass on depending on the severity of the injury? Good gracious!!!”