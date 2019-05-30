<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, has said the achievements of President in the second term will be high, but that the other tiers of government must be seen to have their hands on the plough because the president will not be in Abuja and roll out good policies and then below him there will be a lot of rot.

Speaking on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) programme, ‘The Expectation of President Buhari in Second Term’ on Wednesday morning ahead the swearing in of the president, Shehu stated that the event of the election where the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the presidential election, the three senatorial seats and even House of Representatives, but the governorship election would be won by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had shown that the voters had now begun to speak, they had decided to punish the governors that were not operating in line with good governance.

The APC chieftain pointed out that the responsibility of nation building should be that of every leader, maintaining that the people at the grassroots deserved to see improved welfare to agree that government was working.

He stated that policies that seemed to be positive, but had punishing effects on the masses should be discouraged.