Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of the Christmas and the coming New Year celebrations to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians, just as he expressed worry at the present situation in the country, which he noted had affected the economy.

Iba Adams made the call while speaking at the maiden edition of the Christmas Carol, organised by the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland at All Seasons Plaza, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the government must do everything to cushion the effect high price of food items and other consumables, especially, during festive periods, pointing out that this seemed to be the best period for the government to spread joy by providing the necessary facilities for the people to improve their living condition.

“The Federal Government should use this festive period to alleviate the sufferings of ordinary citizens.

This period seems to be the best period for the government to spread joy by providing the necessary facilities for the people.

“Over the years, prices of goods and other items usually move up during festive periods. For instance, products that usually sold for 10,000) ordinarily jerk up to 15,000 during festive periods. This is not too good for us.

“As a matter of fact, the Federal Government must try as much as possible to make sure that taxes on imported goods and products are reduced in order to boost the economy,” he said.

Besides, Iba Adams said it was more important that Nigerians cultivate the habit of making things easier for one another during a period like this, contending that people should be able to afford the essential needs easily at very low prices at this very critical period.

“More importantly, Nigerians must cultivate the habit of making things easier for one another during the festive period like this. People should be able to afford things easily at very low prices.

“There should be an available option, using a realistic approach to cushion the effect of high prices of products during festive periods.

“These days, prices of products are biting very hard on Nigerians, and it is obvious that not everybody could afford to buy things with the present economic situation in the country.

“This should not be a problem, the Federal Government must look for a better alternative to cushion the effects of goods and products.

“On special season like this, Nigerians should enjoy themselves without having to wait for the supports from families or friends,” Adams said.

Adams said the maiden edition of the Carol was to change the impression of the people about his personality.

According to him, his position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland has placed on him special responsibilities to be liberal and accommodating with people irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Prophet Isreal Ogundipe from Genesis Global International, in his speech, admonished Christians to use the festive period to show love to the downtrodden in the society.

The cleric admitted that the birth and death of Jesus Christ was a testimony of God’s love to man, stressing that Christians can only save the world with love.

“We are all aware of the reasons for this event. It was to show love and spread the joy of the season. I want to tell all our guests at this event that once we learn our lessons from the life and times of the Lord Jesus Christ, we shall all live as true ambassadors of Christ,” he said.

Others guests present at the event, include His Royal Majesties, the Onishasha of Shasha Kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ogunronbi; Onimeiran of Imeran, Oba Samuel Awoyemi; Alaguda of Aguda, Oba Akeem Saibu Agbaosi; Baale Agidingbi, Chief Ganiyu Haruna; Professor Kolawole Raheem, Parakoyi Aare Onakakanfo, Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun; Chief Adegboyega Adebayo Salvador, Publishers City People Magazine, Dr Seye Kehinde; Prophet Gabriel Akinadewo, among others.