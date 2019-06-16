<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Aare Onakakanfo in Council chaired by Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday appealed to the federal government to increase security in the South West.

It also warned violent herdsmen to steer clear, warning that failure to live peacefully “may warrant maximum retaliation as the principle dictates that a bully only respects a bully”.

In a communique after the council’s meeting, the body said Fulani herdsmen have been ravaging Yoruba land, kidnapping, killing, maiming, raping the people in recent years.

It said the threat posed to our existence by the marauders cannot be overlooked, lamenting that despite several appeals, the herdsmen have continued to wreak havoc in the region.

“They have proven that they have come to steal, destroy, and kill; as evident in the unmitigated attacks on communities where their nomadic enterprise takes them.

“As true spawns of Oduduwa, we are unequivocally forthright about this threat posed by this group which the federal government has turned a blind eye to by refusing to call a spade by its name, dubbing the Fulani marauders as criminals, bandits, and pillagers.

“We are acquainted with the nature of Fulani nomads in the past, and we know as a matter of fact that they were not carrying AK47s. It is because of this naked truth that we ask that these people be labelled as what they are. We are clamoring that the appropriate moniker should be used to tag them. They should be addressed as FULANI BANDITS.

“We strongly advise Obas and local Chiefs to show more than passing interest in the activities of people in their domains. They must know that they cannot be blameless for their failure to account for and monitor strangers in their areas of jurisdictions, particularly those whose activities run contrary to peaceful coexistence.

“We demand concrete action by the Buhari Administration over the activities of these murderous gangs. We are no longer comfortable with the continuing brutalization and murderous humiliation of our people. Government’s silence is distressing as it is emboldening the criminals. President Buhari must act now,” it read.

The council also named locations where violent herdsmen use as hideouts.

“Orile-Owu to Ijebu-Ode forest, Osun & Ogun State. Their major hideout.

“Ilesha, Ife, Aramoko, Ijero, Esa-Oke, Ikire, Gbogan, Ode-Omu, Ifewara, Ibadan to Ife Road, Ife to Akure Road, Ikesha to Oshogbo, and environs. Osun State.

“Osi, Igede, Ilupeju, Ikole, Ado, Ikere, and environs. Ekiti State.

“Reserve Forest, Gberia in Kayomo L.G, less Bariba in Barikin L.G, Shaki to Kwara, Oro, and all Igbomina environs, Offa, and environs. Kwara State.

“Ibarapa Area, Iseyin, Shaki, Abeokuta to Shaki-Iseyin Road Okeogun area, Old Ibadan to Oyo Road, New Oyo express to Ogbomosho, and environs. Oyo State.

“Imeko, Ijale pa-pa, Kara close to Berger in Lagos, Ogere, Bakatari, Kila, Shagamu, Itokin, Abeokuta to Ibadan Road, and environs. Ogun State.

“Ilesha to Akure, Ore, Akure to Benin, Akure to Ido-Ani. Akure to Ondo Road, Oke Igbo, Ondo to Ore Road, the AKOKO’S, Ogbese, Epinmi etc, very important, please not: most of the AKOKO towns and villages are flash points. Ondo State.

“Alaba Rago, Agege, Mile 12, Ajegunle, Ilepo Oba, Ikorodu, Lekki town, Ajah, Epe, and environs. Lagos State.

“Yagba West, Kabba, Ijumu, Yagba East, and environs. Kogi State.”