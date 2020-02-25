<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Iba Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, has said that he initially fault­ed the decision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of La­gos State to ban commer­cial motor cycle operators popularly called ‘Okada’ but changed his mind to sup­port the government’s pol­icy when he considered the insecurity in the state and western region generally.

While lamenting the high insecurity in South-West and the inability of the Federal Government police to tackle the menace, Aare told newsmen in a chat that it was unfortunate what foreigners had resort­ed to doing in Yoruba land.





“I feel for Lagosians who now resort to trekking and experiencing all manner of hardship as a result of ban on Okada. Initially I faulted the policy of Sanwo-Olu but I had to change my mind when I considered the security impli­cation of the decision” he said.

Adams maintained that the security challenge in the region had taken another di­mension and that the Federal Government had failed to do the needful by curbing the activities of the criminals disturbing them in their land.

While commending the governors of South-West, the leader of Oodua Peoples Con­gress (OPC) said, “Govern­ment’s primary responsibility is to protect life and property but we see the way these crim­inals come into our land and terrorize us on a daily basis and nobody is checking them.