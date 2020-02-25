Iba Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, has said that he initially faulted the decision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to ban commercial motor cycle operators popularly called ‘Okada’ but changed his mind to support the government’s policy when he considered the insecurity in the state and western region generally.
While lamenting the high insecurity in South-West and the inability of the Federal Government police to tackle the menace, Aare told newsmen in a chat that it was unfortunate what foreigners had resorted to doing in Yoruba land.
“I feel for Lagosians who now resort to trekking and experiencing all manner of hardship as a result of ban on Okada. Initially I faulted the policy of Sanwo-Olu but I had to change my mind when I considered the security implication of the decision” he said.
Adams maintained that the security challenge in the region had taken another dimension and that the Federal Government had failed to do the needful by curbing the activities of the criminals disturbing them in their land.
While commending the governors of South-West, the leader of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) said, “Government’s primary responsibility is to protect life and property but we see the way these criminals come into our land and terrorize us on a daily basis and nobody is checking them.