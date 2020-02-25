File Photo

Iba Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, has said that he initially fault­ed the decision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of La­gos State to ban commer­cial motor cycle operators popularly called ‘Okada’ but changed his mind to sup­port the government’s pol­icy when he considered the insecurity in the state and western region generally.

While lamenting the high insecurity in South-West and the inability of the Federal Government police to tackle the menace, Aare told newsmen in a chat that it was unfortunate what foreigners had resort­ed to doing in Yoruba land.


“I feel for Lagosians who now resort to trekking and experiencing all manner of hardship as a result of ban on Okada. Initially I faulted the policy of Sanwo-Olu but I had to change my mind when I considered the security impli­cation of the decision” he said.

Adams maintained that the security challenge in the region had taken another di­mension and that the Federal Government had failed to do the needful by curbing the activities of the criminals disturbing them in their land.

While commending the governors of South-West, the leader of Oodua Peoples Con­gress (OPC) said, “Govern­ment’s primary responsibility is to protect life and property but we see the way these crim­inals come into our land and terrorize us on a daily basis and nobody is checking them.

