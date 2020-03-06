<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, yesterday, called on the Senate to take the proposed constitutional amendment as a matter of priority urging the lawmakers to use the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference as a template for the review.

He, however, expressed confidence in the Senate to review the 1999 Constitution.

He said this at the 2020 edition of Grandmothers’ Festival, organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation, held in Epe.

He said: “I was one of the delegates at the 2014 National Conference and I know that the recommendations and reports were done in good faith and all in the interest of our dear nation.





“The delegates were men and women of knowledge, integrity, experience and they were carefully selected from various disciplines.

“However, considering the nature of our country, constitutional review or amendment is not something we can take with a pinch of salt. It affects the underlying structure of Nigeria. So, it must be taken seriously.

“That is why we must support the lawmakers in their effort to review the contents of the 1999 constitution. With that, I think the various issues militating against the progress of Nigeria would be discussed and laid to rest.”