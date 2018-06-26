Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has joined other prominent Nigerians, to condemn in strong term, the recent killings in Plateau state, describing it as a threat to Nigeria’s peace, unity and a dangerous signal to the corporate existence of the country.

He said the murder of innocent Nigerians by suspected killer herdsmen was one killing too many, he condemned the act, urging President Muhammadu Buhari, to do everything that is possible to make Nigeria safe for the citizenry.

In a statement, by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams said, “in all the developed countries across the world, security of lives and property is prominent to the government.

“The situation where about 200 innocent people got killed in a country is too much and unacceptable to us as a people. The figures in all these killings keep increasing day by day, however, the recent attack in Plateau was disturbing, and we cannot continue to live in denial. We cannot pretend not to know that the security situation in the country is begging for urgent attention and solution. By saying all is well with us as a nation is to live in denial.

“The Nigerian government is not doing enough on the security situation in the country and every reasonable Nigerians must condemn these acts of ruthlessness.”

Reacting to the incident, leaders of the Miyetti Allah yesterday said their actions were in retaliation to the killings of over 300 cows belonging to them.

Meanwhile, Aare Adams also expressed concern over the kidnapping of Olori Olukemi Agunloye, wife of Alahuga of Ahuga Akoko, Oba Samuel Kehinde Agunloye, in Akoko North West. The Queen was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

“Given the present situation in the country, including the Kidnapping of the Ahuga Queen, it is obvious that nobody, no matter your status in the society, is safe. And as I have rightly said, our government should wake up and save the situation. It is becoming unbearable to Nigerians.”

In the same vein, Aare Adams, however, condemned out rightly the federal government’s plan to spend 70 billion of the budget on the establishment of ranches in ten states, describing it as a misplaced priority.

“The Yorubas don’ t always forget history in a hurry. Our experience in Yoruba land between 1824 and 1835 was a sad reminder.

“However, there are better solutions to the issues of herdsmen attacks and killings, other than the establishment of ranches in states.

“A situation where the federal government spends 70 billion of the budget on the establishment of ranches is not too good for the nation’s economy”, he said.