<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Iba Gani Adams, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has fingered Nigerian politicians for the nation’s woes.

The Yoruba leader, who lamented the hypocrisy of Nigerian politicians and their ingenuine love for the country, expressed disappointment over the conduct of political gladiators during the 2019 general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 2019 edition of Eledumare Festival, Adams said that when the journey for democracy began in 1999 they believed there were hopes for Nigeria and took the risk, “the long years of the military was our poor past and all that we wanted then was democracy.

“But sadly, our democracy today is gradually becoming a different thing entirely.

“Politicians have become our nemesis.”

He frowned at the weak institutions, lack of social structure and absence of health and welfare packages for the masses, as well as the challenge of youth employment.

He stated at the ceremony that, “Nothing exemplifies the utter chaos, the seemingly irreversible entropy that has percolated the very being of the entity called Nigeria over the years than the attitudes of our politicians.

“Our politicians lose focus so easily and they turn Nigeria into a directionless country. If you want to know why Nigeria has never worked, why Nigeria is a higgledy-piggledy scrapyard of unadulterated confusion, just take a look at the attitudes of our politicians, especially, before, during and after the just-concluded general elections.

“Their attitudes present a perfect picture of what a democracy should never be.

“They illustrate the absolute befuddlement that Nigeria has descended into. It is sad that after 20 years of an uninterrupted democracy, our political class is yet to learn its lessons that the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) leader viewed that the place of patriotic and servant leaders cannot be over-emphasised should Nigeria attain her potentials.

“As Nigerians, we must set forth a future we want not only for ourselves, but for the generations yet unborn. So that the future of our children and that of the next generation can be secured and guaranteed,” he added.

On the just-concluded Eledumare Festival, Adams said the idea of celebrating Eledumare Festival and other festivals across Yorubaland is borne out of the desire to promote the heritage and the cultural identity of the Yoruba race and provide the best platform for the restoration of the tribe’s lost glory.

Dignitaries present at the event included High Chief Yusuff Ayoola, Basorun of Oyo Kingdom; Oba Fatai Aromire; the Ojora of Ijora Iganmu Kingdom, Chief Akeem Ojora; guest lecturer, Prof. Oladele Orimogunje from the Department of Linguistics, and African Studies, University of Lagos; Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Balogun; Chief Victor Adewale, Akinrogun of Arigidi Akoko land, among others.