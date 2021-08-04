Gani Adams hails court’s ruling on release of Sunday Igboho’s aides

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has applauded Justice Obiora Egwuatu’s ruling granting twelve aides of chief Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo bail after spending 32 days in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, described the ruling as a reflection of people’s hope in the judiciary.

The twelve aides of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator was arrested on July 1, during the attack on Igboho’s Soka residence.

In his remarks, Adams expressed hope in the ability of the judiciary, saying the judiciary remains the bastion of hope to the people.

‘Let me applaud the courage of Justice Obiora Egwuatu for her strength of character. She has distinguished herself as a woman of hope and with today’s ruling, I think ordinary people can begin to repose faith in the judiciary,’ Adams’ statement read.

He saluted the detained aides for standing firm in the face of stiff condition.

Adams had last week flayed the DSS over its failure to present the 12 aides of Igboho after their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi had filed their bail applications.

Justice Egwuatu, in her ruling, said the detainees are entitled to bail by the provisions of the Nigerian law having been held in custody beyond the period stipulated by law.

The judge said that the law even frowned at a situation where citizens’ liberty is curtailed under unlawful circumstances.