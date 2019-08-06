<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, has faulted the rationale behind the arrest the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, calling on the Federal Government to release him.

The social activist and former leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress said the arrest of Sowore was an abuse of human right to freedom, stating that the planned revolutionary protest could not be said to be treasonable since it was yet to be implemented before he was arrested by the DSS and that such arrest portends grave danger for Nigeria’s democracy

Adams, further said it was unfortunate that Nigerians usually forgot events and memories of the past. He said that Nigeria’s problems emanated from the military’s dictatorship and tendency to gag the press and prevent freedom of speech and expression.

He, however, said with the information at his disposal, the convener did not consult many of the civil society groups. The planned protest, he admitted, would have presented to Nigerians, the needed opportunity to express their feelings to President Buhari.

“Not everybody can have access to the presidency in Abuja. This is democracy, not militarism, where people are cowed and jailed over issues relating to their welfare. Sowore is an activist, and he was part of the struggle for this democracy.”

“Therefore, he is entitled to express his feelings and that of Nigerians in a democratic setting. I think the Federal Government should consider his freedom as a panacea for peace. For instance, I wonder how a peaceful protest by harmless citizens will now turn to a treasonable felony.”

“It is unfortunate that many of the people in the corridors of power today were part of the protests against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, but today the situation has changed.”