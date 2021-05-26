Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has threatened to place a curse on politicians infiltrating and frustrating the struggle for Yoruba nation.

Adams said some prominent politicians in the South-West have infiltrated the struggle for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

The Aareonakakanfo was quoted as saying this at the weekly O’odua Peoples Congress Stakeholders meeting, held at the Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, according to a statement.

He pointed fingers at some prominent politicians, including someone he referred to as “our senior brother in Lagos”.

Adams outburst is coming after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the South-West rejected calls for separation of Nigeria, saying that the country needs religious and ethnic unity to progress.

He accused the prominent politicians of betraying the Yoruba cause for “true liberation”.

Newsmen gathered that there is an internal crisis among agitators for the Yoruba nation over allegation that one of their leaders have been bought over with a contract by the Federal Government.

But Adams said the disagreement between those agitating for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation is caused by “agents that are being paid to frustrate the liberation movement”.





He said, “It is unfortunate that some people are determined to weaken the spirit of the agitators. Unfolding events in the last few weeks have shown that some prominent politicians have hijacked the struggle for the actualisation of O’odua Repubic. It is an attempt to distract us from the true and original intention of the struggle. But I want to say it here that the struggle to seek a new nation is our legitimate rights that we are determined to live and die for and we wouldn’t waiver in our beliefs and determination to liberate our race.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I have put in close to three decades experience in the struggle and I know what it takes to win a struggle of this nature. So for those who had been infiltrating the struggle, I will curse them for seven days and if they fail to heed the warnings, I think they would have themselves to blame.”

In the statement by Adams’ media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, titled, ‘Yoruba nation’s struggle infiltrated by politicians- Gani Adams’, the Yoruba generalissimo was also quoted as cursing those instigating crisis in Yoruba land.

“I will continue to curse them repeatedly for seven days because they deserve nothing but the wrath of God and that of the Yoruba ancestors,” he added.