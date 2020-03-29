<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday called on the Federal Government to launch a proactive investigation into the recent three blasts which occurred in three states in the South-Western part of the country, stressing that the incidences are beyond ordinary blasts as claimed by government.

Adams made the urgent call in a statement in reaction to the latest blast in Akure, Ondo State Capital, declaring that Yorubas are not convinced that it was an ordinary blast, but suspected to be bomb blast, which must be duly investigated.

He said, it’s unfortunate that such incidences are coming at this trying period of coronanavirus across the globe, emphasising that, investigation at his disposal has it that, those behind the bomb blast are now targeting other South-West states, hence the need for all Governors and indigenes to be at alert.

“We are not convinced that, all these are ordinary blast, but a bomb and therefore it is important and necessary for government to carry out proactive investigation on these incidents which occurred in spate of three weeks in Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo States”, Adams declared.





Buttressing his claim, with Lagos blast, he said from records, a pipeline fire is expected to burn houses, and not uprooting houses from foundation as it occurred in Lagos, adding that, in view of that, it was beyond pipeline bust, but bomb blast.

He also posited that, the Ekiti incident was of same pattern, which should not be attributed to ordinary blast, stressing that the incidences are becoming rampant in South-West, and therefore need for government not to fold it’s arm, before it get out of hand.

“I was at the Lagos incident, and I am not convince that, it’s not ordinary pipeline fire. From history, if there is pipeline incident, fire will only consume buildings, destroy properties and not pulling down buildings to its foundation. Also on the Ondo State incident, we are not convinced of the Commissioner of police’s submission.

“South-West Governors should be vigilant. Information at our disposal has it that, other South-West are the next target. Federal government should diligently investigate the incidences”, Adams declared