<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Are Ona-Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, again on Wednesday attacked South-West governors over their handling of the security of life and property.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan at a security summit tagged, ‘South West Security Stakeholder’s Group,’ Adams regretted that before the issue of insecurity became alarming, he wrote letters to the governors and traditional rulers on the need to prepare ahead “but they all kept mute until the situation went beyond control.”

Adam said it was so worrisome that the leaders had been so reluctant to tackle the insecurity challenges facing the zone, saying “security of life and property is sine qua non to economic, human growth and development.”

He said, “The need to rid the South-West of these criminals informed my decision to commence the South West Security Stakeholder’s Group. The first in the series was held Lagos, the second one in Ibadan, Oyo State. It will move to Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun States.

He said, “I knew that insecurity that was confronting some parts of the country would extend to the South-West, I took the pain to write to our governors and traditional rulers but no response from them.

“Now that the issue is becoming unbearable, they are now looking for the way forward. I learnt from the grapevine that some of our governors are waiting for approval from the Presidency to involve private security.

“But in my own opinion, the North-East has its own private security outfit that is complementing the efforts of the Nigerian Army and the police, even in some parts of North-West. At least I know about Hisbah in Kano which has been in existence for long complementing the efforts of law enforcement agencies on Sharia law.

“And on the issue of insecurity peculiar to the South-West like kidnapping, unwarranted killings and destruction of farms, increasing cultism and others; if our governors are too reluctant to act, to do the needful about securing life and property, which is their number one responsibility, we as a group and other private security outfits will unite and organise ourselves to send warning signal to these criminals that South-West is no more safe for them.

“We will continue to organise ourselves, uniting all other socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, even our traditional leaders and political leaders so that we can start speaking with one voice.

“The problem with us here is that we are not united; if there is anything that will benefit the North; they will forget political affiliation to pursue such a cause, but it is the other way for us in the South-West. However, we will try our best to unite all, irrespective of political affiliations to pursue a common goal, especially in the area of security, economic growth and development.”