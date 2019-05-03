<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Iba Gani Adams, Aare-Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, within the week, advised Nigerians to shun vague lifestyles, maintaining that in so doing they will positively impact the society.

Reiterating the place of purposeful living as non-negotiable in building a progressive nation, he added that progress can hardly be recorded when peace is lacking.

The Yoruba leader who made the call during his 49th birthday celebration in Ikeja, Lagos, called on the government to address the rising incidences of killings and insecurity in Nigeria.

“I am an apostle of peace and unity. I cherish peace and unity because I know what it means to have peace. Peace is key to development, there is little you can achieve in life without peace and so on this occasion of my birthday, I urge all our leaders to ensure the country is peaceful.

“The security situation in the country is alarming. The rate of killings in the country is rising every day. The government must do something urgently about these unnecessary killings.

“Government must be ready to make the sacrifice and do whatever it takes to ensure a peaceful society. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of its citizens,” he stated

Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun, who was the royal father at the event, said the celebration of Aare Adams’ birthday was not only for merrymaking, but to appreciate the role he had played and still plays in promoting the Yoruba culture and tradition in the last three decades.