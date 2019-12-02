<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, Chancellor, Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), has extolled the rare qualities of the immediate past President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, describing him as Nigeria’s truest Democrat and a man whose love for Nigeria and Nigerians is pure.

Chief Igbinedion spoke at the Igbinedion University 17th Convocation for the award of Higher Degrees and conferment of Honorary Degrees and Professor Emeritus in Edo State.

“President Jonathan was the man who declared during his presidential campaign in 2015 that his presidential ambition did not worth the blood of a single Nigerian,” Igbinedion said.

The Esama of Benin Kingdom, “Today is very significant in my life not only because of the calibre of personalities being honoured at this convocation, but more so because of the presence of the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria’s truest democrat, a man whose love for Nigeria and Nigerians is pure.”

Chief Igbinedion said the institution was on the path of greatness and blazing the trail to achieving global vision that trains students who can compete favourably with graduates from any university in any part of the world in its 20 years of existence.

Appreciating the institution for the honour done him, Dr. Jonathan said, “When you honour me outside office as president, I feel very appreciated and honoured.”

Dr. Jonathan gave kudos to the Esama of Benin and founder of Igbinedion University, Okada, Chief Igbinedion, for pioneering private university education in Nigeria.

The former president said the Esama of Benin is a role model which other private universities are taking after to compete in terms of providing quality education and academic excellence.

He said the founder and Chancellor of Igbinedion University has proved his doggedness as the pioneer investor in private university education in the country.

He said his legacies in all his endeavour particularly the education sector has continued to dictate the pace for other private universities to follow.