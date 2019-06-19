<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof Francis Eze, has challenged the Federal Government to fund researches in universities and see the ingenuity of students and the academia.

Eze, who was speaking on the backdrop of a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerian Universities are slow in research, noted that researches in any field are capital intensive and takes time to mature.

The Vice Chancellor spoke during a media parley to mark his third anniversary in office. He attributed the slow pace of research as observed by the president to lack of funding, saying funding is a critical aspect of research programmes.

He said: “The Federal Government should establish functional research laboratories in the universities and see the ingenuity of our people. We have the best brains but we are hampered by lack of funding.

“Research is not something you expect the result immediately, you have to invest in research, it is a long term project.”

The don hinted that the university, in the last three years, has made remarkable breakthrough in academics, inventions and other core areas within its mandate. “We developed a tricycle that is powered with solar energy, we have tried to assemble a car, among several other inventions, we have great potentials but we have limitations because of funding”.