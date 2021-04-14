



The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Imo State, has appointed Professor Nnenna Oti as the new Vice Chancellor to succeed the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof. Francis Eze.

The new vice chancellor, until her new appointment, was the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics.

He emerged tops with 75.5 points to beat six other candidates. Her closest rival was Prof. Ikechukwu Dozie who scored 69.7 points.





The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. John Offem, announced the appointment of the new vice chancellor late last night after a day-long selection and interview of the seven candidates that scaled through the initial selection process.

Offem said that there were a total of 29 applications at the initial stage and only seven emerged after final selection.