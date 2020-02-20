<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, has inaugurated the Committee on Development of the University Strategic Plan 2021 – 2026 as part of efforts to reposition the university to meet up with global best practices in tertiary education.

Speaking at the inauguration, he said a strategic plan was imperative in the university system for direction and evaluation and to assess the milestones achieved so far so as to build on existing legacies.

He said: “The 21st Century thrives on digital economy and things have changed and there is therefore a need to key into this digitalization. All programmes in tertiary education involve ICT and we have to improve on blended learning, understanding our infrastructure and how to impact learning while generating resources.”





He implored the committee to have robust discussion and come up with new dimensions in teaching, learning and research that could be implemented to strengthen the university’s teaching, research and community service and reposition it for the challenges of the 21st Century.

To that end, he proposed the setting up of an implementation committee to ensure that all the plans are evaluated and subsequently implemented.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Adegboyega Oguntade thanked the Vice-Chancellor for the confidence reposed in them and promised that members would fully play their roles efficiently to achieve the desired results. He was optimistic that sponsors and stakeholders alike would step up to their responsibilities.