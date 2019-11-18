<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Authorities of Federal University of Technology in Akure (FUTA), Ondo State have suspended six students for bullying of a female student in one of the off-campus hostels on Saturday.

The students’suspension, according to the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, was sequel to preliminary investigations of the incident.

The suspended students are: Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD (300L); Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST (200L), Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE ( 200L), Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT (100L), Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT (100L) and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP 100 L.

THISDAY learnt that the suspended students on Saturday stormed one of the off-campus hostels where the victims was resident and attacked her with dangerous weapons and stripped her half naked and also recorded the incidents with phones.

It was gathered that the victim was beaten to coma for calling the girls prostitutes.

However, the school authorities said the suspension of the students remained indefinite even as it continues with investigations into the circumstances that led to the odious and unfortunate act.

“The university deplores such behaviour and reiterates that all those found to be culpable will be visited with the full weight of the law under the extant rules and regulations governing students’ behaviour and conduct off and on the campus at the conclusion of investigation being carried out by the Students Affairs Division.

“The university management is providing medical and counseling support for the affected student.

“The university reiterates its abhorrence of any action or behaviour by students that are inimical to the well-being of others and will continue to sanction students who run foul of its rules and regulations.

“For the avoidance of doubt only students who are worthy in learning and character can lay claim to and be addressed as FUTA students,” Adegbenro said.

He added as a consequence of the suspension, the students are precluded from all academic and related activities indefinitely and barred from the university and its precincts forthwith.