The Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, has suspended students involved in the bullying of their female schoolmate in one of the off campus hostels on Saturday, Adegbenro Adebanjo, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of the institution said on Sunday.

Adebanjo added that the University will also continue with investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“The University deplores such behaviour and reiterates that all those found to be culpable will be visited with the full weight of the law under the extant rules and regulations governing Students behaviour and conduct off and on the campus at the conclusion of investigation being carried out by the Students Affairs Division.

“The University Management is providing medical and counselling support for the affected student.

“The University reiterates its abhorrence of any action or behavior by students that are inimical to the well-being of others and will continue to sanction students who run foul of its rules and regulations.

“For the avoidance of doubt only students who are worthy in learning and character can lay claim to and be addressed as FUTA students”.