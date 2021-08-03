FUTA student dies in auto crash, four others injured

A 200 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, Daniel Akinyele, was on Tuesday killed in a motor accident.

Four other students of the university who were involved in the accident reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury.

The deceased student was said to have been deposited at the morgue, while the injured ones are already receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

The vehicular accident which happened at cathedral area of Akure was reportedly caused by high speed on the part of the driver of the vehicle.

The deceased who was popularly called 9jaBazz on campus reportedly died on the spot as he was knocked on the head.

Meanwhile the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution has declared lecture free day to mourn the departed student.

The students who also protested the death of their colleague, blocked all the roads leading to the university campus and demanded for investigations into the death of Akinyele.