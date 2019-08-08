<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Vice Chancellor Professor Joseph Fuwape on Tuesday paid a working visit to George Mason University, Virginia, United States of America (USA).

The visit is part of the ongoing efforts by the university to deepen collaboration with leading universities in the world.

During the visit, he participated in research cohort presentation and facilitated development of partnership between George Mason University and FUTA.

Prof. Fuwape also visited the Patriot Tech Computer/Electronic Centre, the best research intensive university in Virginia State, USA.

The visit will consolidate FUTA’s drive for internationalisation and academic excellence as it already has an ongoing collaboration with the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, FAMU Tallahassee, Florida, USA, where selected FUTA students complete the final year of their undergraduate programme before proceeding for their master’s degree. More than 50 students have benefited from the collaboration since it began in 2014.

Like FUTA, George Mason University is a public research university. It is located in Fairfax, Virginia. George Mason University began as a branch of the University of Virginia in 1956 and later became an independent institution in 1972. It has since grown to become the largest four-year public university in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Prof. Fuwape said with collaborations with FAMU, George Mason and other universities in their league, FUTA will sustain and advance FUTA’s cutting edge research focus, academic excellence, expose its faculty and students to global trends and deliver on its goal of technology for self-reliance for the country.