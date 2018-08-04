About 15,000 candidates are vying for the almost 4000 admission slots as the Federal University of Technology Akure, [FUTA], Ondo state, conduct its 2018/2019 Academic Session Post-UTME admission screening exercise.

The examination which starts tomorrow Monday, 6th August through Thursday, 9th August, 2018 will take place at the Institution’s Digital Resource Centre in Akure.

Chairman of the institition Admissions Committee and Deputy Vice-Chancellor [Academic], Professor Olatunde Arayela, said over 20,000 candidates picked FUTA as their first choice Institution.

Arayela added that 13,560 scored the required minimum score of 180 which qualified them for the screening.

He said about 2,000 others also changed from other Institutions to FUTA after their UTME Examination.

Professor Arayela said the Institution has made adequate arrangement for a hitch free exercise advising candidates and their guardians to obey all rules and regulations guiding the exercise assuring them that the selection process will be merit driven.

”We are set for the screening exercise, we’ve made adequate arrangements and by the Grace of God everything would run smoothly as in the previous years.

He pointed out that ” As an institution, we have established a tradition of excellence and merit in FUTA and this will guide the final selection of candidates who will ultimately secure admission into any of our 43 academic programmes.