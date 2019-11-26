<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, has expelled six students over the bullying of a fellow student.

The expulsion is, according to a statement signed by Adegbenro Adebanjo, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, sequel to the recommendation of the University Disciplinary Panel which probed the incident that took place in an off campus hostel on Saturday, November 16, 2019 and adjudged them culpable of gross misconduct and breach of the University Matriculation Oath.

The Expelled students are:

1. Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD/ (300L)

2. Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST (200L)

3. Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE/ (200L)

4. Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT/ (100L)

5. Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT/ (100L)

6. Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP/ (100 L)

The expulsion is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for Students who engage in, ”Physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises”. As a consequence of their expulsion their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.

The punishment meted out to the affected students is not to pander to the justifiable public outcry that greeted their odious act but in tandem with the rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of Matriculation which all students are made to sign and subscribe to.

FUTA WILL NOT TOLERATE ANY FORM OF INDISCIPLINE OR BREACH OF UNIVERSITY REGULATIONS