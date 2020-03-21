<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Bayero University Kano (BUK) have suspended lectures for one month and asked students to go home, as part of measures to contain coronavirus.

Both universities suspended lectures following a circular from the Federal Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission (NUC), ordering the closure of universities.

BUK Public Relations Officer, Malam Lamara Garba, said on Friday: “The Federal Government granted approval for the closure of all schools (including tertiary institutions) for a period of one month effective from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

“The Management of Bayero University, Kano, considers the health and well being of its students and staff to be of utmost importance.

”Therefore, in line with the above directives and in the overall interest of the well-being of members of the University Community.

“It is hereby directed that all students are requested not to return to the University.





”Consequently, those in Campus should vacate the hostels and return to their respective homes” the statement read in part.

The BUK management said that staff of the University were expected to continue with their normal duties and were strongly advised to abide by the safety guidelines, including social distancing as issued by professionals.

FUTA’s registrar Mr Richard Arifalo, announced the closure of the school on Friday.

“Following incidence of Coronavirus infestation in parts of the country the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA, has directed that all academic activities and related matters involving students be suspended from Friday, March 20, 2020.

“Consequently all students, except international postgraduate students, are to proceed on mid-semester break and therefore should vacate all halls of residence by today , March 20, 2020 as fumigation of halls of residence will begin immediately,” the statement read.